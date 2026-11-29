Representatives of Olympique de Marseille have not sought information about the condition of the injured Levski fans following the violence surrounding the match between the two teams in the Europa League. According to Sportal.bg, no one from the French club has visited the hospital where the Bulgarian supporters received medical assistance.

One of the people involved in organizing the Bulgarian delegation remained with the injured fans and provided them with the necessary assistance. The incidents took place around the „Vélodrome“ stadium in Marseille before and during the match.

One injured fan remains in Marseille

Two of the injured Bulgarian citizens have already been transported to Bulgaria aboard the „Spartan“ military transport aircraft. They have been admitted to the Military Medical Academy and are out of danger.

A third fan remains at Nord Hospital in Marseille. The medical team has not authorized his transportation by air because of his condition. Health Minister Katya Ivkova said that surgery might be necessary. Bulgarian and French doctors have held consultations on the case, while Bulgaria has declared its readiness to organize a medical evacuation once permission is granted.

Levski calls for accountability

Levski Board of Directors Chairman Felipe Berliner said that the club would seek justice for the injured supporters and insist that the perpetrators be held accountable.

„They are criminals and must be treated as such“, Berliner said.

He also pointed out that, in his view, the French law enforcement authorities, UEFA and the hosts Olympique de Marseille are responsible for the safety of the Bulgarian fans. Levski and the Bulgarian Football Union notified UEFA about what had happened, and European football's governing body has launched proceedings over the case.

Sources: sportal.bg, vesti.bg