The match between Septemvri (Sofia) and Levski from the 16th round of the efbet League was postponed due to the severe winter conditions in Sofia. The game was scheduled to kick off at 17:00 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, but the decision was made around 30 minutes before the referee’s first whistle.

The snow accumulated on the pitch made it impossible for the match to be played. The new date and kick-off time will be announced at a later time, with more information expected the following day. Dimitar Dimitrov had been appointed as the referee for the postponed match.

Both teams had announced their lineups

Septemvri were expected to start with Vladimir Ivanov, Martin Hristov, Yoan Baurenski, Aleksandar Djamov, Borislav Stoichkov, Kubrat Yonashchay, Valantine Ozornfavour, Pedro Ferreira, Nicolas Fontaine, Erar Franzetti and Andre Liberal.

Levski’s starting 11 were Ognyan Vladimirov, Heverton, Petko Hristov, Gashper Tardin, Maicon, Mehdi Moubarik, Asen Mitkov, Mazire Soula, Everton Bala, David Kuso and Juan Perea.

Snow changed the schedule of Bulgarian football

The postponement of the Sofia derby followed decisions to postpone four more professional football matches, with the Bulgarian Football Union citing heavy snowfall, significant snow cover and difficult travel conditions in the affected areas.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov said that employees of the National Sports Base were working to clear the pitch. “They are doing everything possible to ensure that the Vasil Levski National Stadium is ready for the match,” Keryazov said, but ultimately the game did not take place.

Levski are due to host Ludogorets on December 3 at 18:30 in a postponed efbet League match. It remains to be determined when the game against Septemvri will be played.

Sources: sportal.bg, 24chasa.bg