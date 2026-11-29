Raul Fernandez won the final race of the MotoGP season at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. The Aprilia rider took the lead at the end of the second lap and held on to first place until the finish, crossing the line ahead of Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta.

Fernandez’s triumph was overshadowed by Marquez’s final race of his career. The eight-time MotoGP world champion finished second after trying to put pressure on the leader in the closing stages, but was unable to take the victory. Acosta completed an all-Spanish podium.

Fernandez: It wasn’t easy to hold him off

Fernandez admitted that the success was especially significant because of the rival behind him. “It’s incredible! Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would win Marc’s final race,” he said.

The winner added that he had to constantly defend against Marquez’s pressure. According to Fernandez, keeping “the best rider in history” behind him for 25-26 laps had been extremely difficult.

“I won the last victory with Michelin tires, the last victory with a 1,000cc bike,” Fernandez also said. He described the result as the perfect end to the season and thanked his team and Aprilia.

Marquez’s final start

Marquez announced his retirement from MotoGP during practice in Valencia. He ends his career as an eight-time world champion in the premier class and a ten-time world champion across all categories. In his final start, the Spaniard rode a Ducati motorcycle specially painted gold.

The Valencia finale also marked the end of the 1,000cc engine era in MotoGP. From the 2027 season, the championship will compete under new technical regulations, and the tire supplier will also be changed. Thus, Fernandez’s victory remains the last in a race held in this format.

Sources: sportal.bg, channelnewsasia.com