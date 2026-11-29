Hull City won 3-2 away at Crystal Palace in a 12th-round Premier League match. The hosts had the majority of possession throughout the game, but the visitors were more clinical in front of goal and secured victory with three goals by the 80th minute.

Oliver McBurnie opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a header following a corner taken by Regan Slater. Crystal Palace had more possession but failed to register a shot on target before the break. Early in the second half, Sorba Thomas doubled Hull’s lead with a low shot from inside the penalty area.

In the 80th minute, Slater made it 3-0 with a shot from outside the penalty area after a pass from McBurnie. Crystal Palace responded late on. Jorgen Strand Larsen pulled one back in the 90th minute, while Adam Wharton scored the hosts’ second goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. There was no time, however, for a comeback.

The statistics showed the difference between possession and genuine threat. Crystal Palace controlled 67 percent of the game and took four corners, but managed just five shots, none of them on target. Hull City had 11 attempts at goal and five on target.

Palace remain without a league win under Frank

The defeat extended Crystal Palace’s difficult run, with the team having entered the match on a run of five consecutive Premier League losses. It was also Thomas Frank’s first home league match in charge of the team. Before the game, the Danish coach described Hull as an opponent that „fights with every inch of its body“ and warned that it would be very difficult to break them down.

Hull City consolidated their impressive start in the top flight with a victory achieved despite having less possession of the ball. Crystal Palace’s next match is away to Chelsea on 2 December, while Hull City host Nottingham Forest on the same day.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, sports.yahoo.com