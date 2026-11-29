Newcastle beat Brighton 1-0 away from home in a Premier League match. The only goal came as early as the 8th minute, when Harvey Barnes converted a penalty.

The penalty was awarded for a foul by Luka Vuskovic on Joe Willock inside the box. Barnes took the spot-kick from 11 metres, while Bart Verbruggen chose the wrong corner. „Harvey Barnes converted the 12-yard penalty to put Newcastle ahead“, the Guardian described the situation.

Brighton pressed but could not find the net

The hosts had more possession – 63% – and registered 23 shots on goal compared with Newcastle’s five. Brighton recorded nine shots on target, but the visitors’ goalkeeper, Lukas Hornicek, was not beaten once. Newcastle had two shots on target, with the early penalty proving enough to secure all three points.

After scoring, Newcastle dropped deeper and relied on quick counter-attacks. Brighton increased the pressure after the break but could not turn their territorial advantage into an equaliser. A total of seven yellow cards were shown in the match – four to Newcastle and three to the hosts.

Upcoming matches

Brighton will look to bounce back away at Bournemouth on 2 December. On the same day, Newcastle will travel to face Manchester United.

Sources: theguardian.com, skysports.com, brightonandhovealbion.com