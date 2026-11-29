Tottenham beat Sunderland 2-0 away from home in a 12th-round Premier League match. James Maddison scored both goals for the London side, while the hosts played with 10 men for almost the entire match after Thomas Meunier was shown a red card.

Meunier was sent off in the 12th minute. Tottenham took advantage of their numerical superiority and took the lead in the 35th minute. Andy Robertson found Maddison, who finished the move with a precise shot into the corner of the goal.

Sunderland kept the deficit to a minimum until the 70th minute, when Maddison scored directly from a corner. The goal ended the suspense and secured Tottenham’s fourth victory in their last five league matches. It was also the team’s second consecutive win following their 2-0 home victory over Ipswich.

The statistics confirmed the visitors’ superiority. Tottenham had 76 percent possession and registered 10 shots, four of them on target. Sunderland finished with seven shots and just one on target.

Before the match, Tottenham were 10th with 15 points, while Sunderland occupied 18th place with 9 points. The victory lifted the London side to 18 points, while Sunderland remained in the relegation zone with 9.

Tottenham will play their next match on December 2, when they host Fulham. On the same day, Sunderland will travel to Liverpool.

Sources: theguardian.com, skysports.com