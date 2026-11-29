Bournemouth defeated Fulham 2-1 away from home in the 12th round of the Premier League to record their 11th consecutive win in all competitions. Marcus Tavernier put the visitors ahead, Rodrigo Muniz equalised from the penalty spot, and Justin Kluivert scored the decisive goal in the second half.

Tavernier opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a mistake in Fulham’s defence. The hosts responded quickly, and seven minutes later Muniz converted a penalty to make it 1-1.

Bournemouth restored their lead in the 62nd minute. Justin Kluivert received a pass from Alex Scott and finished the move with a shot that put the visitors ahead again.

Late on, Bournemouth were reduced to ten men after Kluivert received a second yellow card in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Fulham failed to make use of their numerical advantage and suffered their second defeat in their last three matches.

Bournemouth continue their climb

The victory lifted Bournemouth to fifth place with 21 points. The team had won ten consecutive matches before their trip to London, including the game against Celta in the Europa League, and extended their run to 11 games.

Fulham remained 17th with 11 points. The hosts had been on a three-match unbeaten run in the league, including a 1-1 draw with Manchester City, but failed to take a point against an in-form Bournemouth side.

The two sides also met at “Craven Cottage” in May 2026, when Bournemouth won 1-0. After that match, the team’s then-manager Andoni Iraola said: “We played a very good first half 11 against 11.” The latest victory confirmed the trend of Bournemouth performing well against Fulham in their recent encounters.

Sources: skysports.com, premierleague.com, whathifi.com