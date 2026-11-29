Freiburg and RB Leipzig drew 2-2 in a Bundesliga match from the 11th round. The hosts led by two goals at halftime but let victory slip away after Christoph Baumgartner’s equalizer in the 90th minute.

Igor Matanović put Freiburg ahead in the 11th minute, heading home a cross from Derry Scherhant. At the end of the first half, the hosts were awarded a penalty following a VAR intervention, and Maximilian Eggestein made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-0.

RB Leipzig started the second half more actively and also earned a penalty. Christopher Nkunku reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute. The visitors continued to search for an equalizer, and their pressure paid off in the closing seconds, when Baumgartner secured the final score.

Leipzig fought back after halftime

The statistics confirmed the visitors’ superiority in the second half. RB Leipzig had 16 shots on goal compared with Freiburg’s 13 and hit the target six times, while the hosts had three shots on target. Martín Demichelis’ team also finished the match with greater possession - 53.1 percent.

The draw left Freiburg with 23 points and RB Leipzig with 22. Thus, both teams retained their places in the upper part of the table, with the gap between them remaining at one point.

The match was the first between the teams since Freiburg’s emphatic 4-1 victory in May. Before kickoff, the hosts’ coach Julian Schuster warned that Leipzig were “extremely strong in attack“ and posed a particular threat during quick transitions. On the pitch, the visitors confirmed this in the second half, when they turned a two-goal deficit into a draw.

Sources: bundesliga.com, statmuse.com, sportschau.de