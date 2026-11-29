Hearts beat Celtic 3-1 in Sunday’s derby from the 15th round of the Scottish Premiership. The match was played in front of 18,466 spectators at “Tynecastle Park” in Edinburgh, with all the goals coming after halftime.

Celtic took the lead in the 57th minute through Camilo Duran. However, the visitors’ advantage lasted only two minutes. In the 59th minute, Pierre Landry Kabore equalised for Hearts.

The hosts completed the turnaround in the 67th minute, when Claudio Braga scored to make it 2-1. Joshua McPake sealed the final score in the 75th minute.

Comeback After Heavy Defeat in Glasgow

The victory has added significance for Hearts because of the first meeting between the two teams this season. On October 18, Celtic won 7-1 at “Celtic Park”.

Before the derby, Hearts manager Wouter Vrancken said: “The last match is still on our minds”. His team started Sunday’s game with 23 points from 13 matches and were in fourth place.

Celtic entered the match second in the standings with 34 points from 14 games. Following the defeat, the team remain on 34 points, while Hearts now have 26 points from 14 matches.

Both Teams Continue on December 2

Hearts will host Aberdeen on December 2, while Celtic will visit Dundee. For the hosts, this will be an opportunity to continue their upturn after the derby victory and the 3-2 defeat by Monaco in the Conference League on November 26.

Celtic will have to respond immediately in the league after failing to preserve their lead in Edinburgh. The gap between the two teams remains eight points, but Hearts have played one match fewer.

Sources: skysports.com, sports.yahoo.com, as.com