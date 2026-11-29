Barcelona thrashed Deportivo 5–1 away in La Coruña in a match from the 14th round of the Spanish La Liga. The Catalans took an early lead, conceded an equaliser, but turned the game into a one-sided affair after the break.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 2nd minute after an assist from Pedri. Deportivo responded in the 9th minute, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored parity. Barcelona moved ahead again in the 20th minute through Dani Olmo, who scored after a pass from Anthony Gordon. At half-time, the visitors led 2–1.

Raphinha decided the match with a hat-trick. The Brazilian made it 3–1 in the 50th minute after an assist from Yamal, added Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 83rd minute, and completed the final 5–1 scoreline in the last minute, again following a pass from Yamal. Raphinha therefore scored three of the Catalans’ five goals.

Barcelona dominated after the break

Barcelona finished the match with 74% possession and 17 shots to the hosts’ five. The visitors registered nine shots on target, while Deportivo managed four. The match at “Riazor” was watched by 30,793 spectators.

Before the match, Deportivo coach Antonio Hidalgo said: “We have to be very accurate in every respect, with a great deal of concentration.” His team, however, failed to stop the leaders, who had 36 points from 13 matches and six wins in their six away games in the league before the encounter.

History was once again on the Catalans’ side

The match was the first between the two teams since 2018. On their last visit to “Riazor”, Barcelona won 4–2, while in April 2016 they recorded an even more convincing 8–0 victory. Following the latest win, the Catalans increased their tally to 39 points.

Barcelona will continue their schedule on 2 December with a home match against Atlético Madrid. On the same day, Deportivo will visit Portugalete.

Sources: static.sportbox.ru, skysports.com, lavozdegalicia.es