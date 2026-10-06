An exhibition for drones and unmanned systems opens in Sofia

The fifth edition of INTER DRONE EXPO 2026 will be opened on October 6 at the “Inter Expo Center“ in Sofia. The official ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:00, and the exhibition will be opened by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

“Prime Minister Rumen Radev will open INTER DRONE EXPO 2026“, the Council of Ministers announced. The event is dedicated to unmanned technologies and includes solutions for air, ground and underwater systems, anti-drone protection, air and electric mobility, as well as specialized software and applications.

Technologies for air, land and water

Developments and products from the unmanned systems sector will be presented in the exhibition areas. Participants include drone software suppliers, small aircraft manufacturers, scientific teams, aerospace companies and component manufacturers.

The focus is on both the devices themselves and on control, countermeasure and specialized applications systems. The program includes topics related to certification and regulations for unmanned aerial vehicles, cybersecurity and the use of artificial intelligence.

Side program and Drone Expo Summit

The Drone Expo Summit 2026 is planned as part of the exhibition. The forum brings together representatives of business, academia and the technology sector to discuss the development of unmanned systems and their application.

Among the highlights of the side program are also the role of regional airports, drones in education and the training of personnel for the emerging low-altitude economy.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg