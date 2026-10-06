Another problem for the new "iPhone"

Owners of the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max series are once again facing an unpleasant cosmetic problem that casts a shadow on the premium image of the Cupertino technology giant. According to numerous reports and shared images from early buyers on social networks, the latest flagships suffer from color fading and the appearance of spots on the coating.

The problem most noticeably affects the new accent shades of this year's line, such as burgundy and classic black, where users notice how the saturated color gradually fades or loses its uniform appearance with more intensive use. Such difficulties with the casing coating are not a precedent for the company, recalling similar complaints from last year's models, which also suffered from unwanted changes in the color of the external panels.

Despite the serious price of the devices, which exceeds a thousand euros, such defects cause serious dissatisfaction among the brand's fans regarding quality control. There is still no official comment from Apple on the subject, while disappointed buyers expect an adequate response and the possibility of warranty replacement of the affected units.