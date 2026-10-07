Samsung has released One UI 9 for its old devices as well

The software update process for Samsung's flagship mobile devices is entering the next phase, after the Korean technology giant officially launched the distribution of the stable version of the One UI 9 interface, based on the new Android 17 operating system. After the software debuted on the Galaxy S26 series in the middle of last month, and later also covered the Galaxy S25, as well as the foldable devices Z Fold7 and Flip7, now the long-awaited update reaches last year's flagships of the brand.

Users in the company's home market in South Korea are the first to get access to the new software, and traditionally in the coming days and weeks, the distribution will expand to European and global markets. The affected devices in this wave include the entire Galaxy S24 family, as well as the popular sixth-generation foldable models Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

The size of the software package directly depends on whether the user participated in the pre-beta program. Owners of Galaxy S24 series devices that are moving directly from the current One UI 8.5 version will have to download a package with a volume of about 3.8 GB, while for those who have already tested the beta versions, the size is only about 500 MB. For the foldable models Fold6 and Flip6, the values are similar – about 3.5 GB for the standard transition and only about 408 MB for participants in the test period.

Although the latest software look made its official debut back in the summer with the premiere of the Fold8 and Flip8 series, it took some time before the Korean giant adapted the platform for its older generations of top models. With the expansion of this range of devices, however, the large-scale software wave is now gaining full momentum for owners of compatible flagships.