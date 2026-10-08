Apple and LG join forces in a large-scale offensive for the smart home

The Cupertino technology giant is preparing a serious reboot of its smart ecosystem through a strategic partnership with Korean giant LG Electronics. The news, revealed by Bloomberg, marks a key move by Apple in its attempt to melt the lead of its main competitors Amazon and Google in the market for smart home devices. A total of seven connected products are being prepared as part of the joint initiative:



Smart thermostat and additional temperature sensors

Video doorbell and electronic lock (Smart Deadbolt)

Three types of security cameras: for indoor use, for outdoor installation and a combined version with a powerful spotlight

All of these gadgets will be sold under the LG brand, which will also take over their production and after-sales service. In return, Apple is actively involved in product design, engineering, and full integration with its software. The strategy is not new to the company - similar incognito partnerships have been implemented with Belkin and Logitech over the years, saving Apple huge production costs and logistics resources.

The new line relies on the universal Matter and Thread protocols, as well as traditional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. This ensures that the hardware will work with a wide range of devices. However, the emphasis is on the smart lock, which will feature an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip. The technology allows the door to be automatically unlocked by the physical approach of the owner wearing their iPhone or Apple Watch.

The documentation submitted by LG to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) confirms the existence of the new models, although their detailed specifications and design remain confidential.

The collaboration comes in the context of Apple's own hardware devices being prepared, including a new control center (smart hub) with artificial intelligence and an improved version of the HomePod mini. While Apple's own range is expected to hit the market soon, the joint devices with LG will be delayed by several months and will be available to consumers early next year.

For LG, this alliance is a key entry into niches in which the Korean company has not been represented for years, such as indoor security cameras and electronic locks for Western markets. For Apple, this is the most serious attempt at a full-fledged reboot of HomeKit since the platform's debut in 2014.