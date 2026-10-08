You can now check any photo or video for AI elements

The digital world is taking a decisive step towards greater transparency and the fight against fake content, after technology giants joined forces to recognize artificial intelligence in multimedia files. The latest technological development allows any user to easily and quickly check whether a given image, video or audio recording was created or software manipulated using generative artificial intelligence.

The new initiative builds on the expanded capabilities of proven watermarking systems such as Google SynthID, as well as standardized origin metadata. Thanks to this, users can now verify files generated not only by Google's tools, but also by solutions from leading companies in the industry such as OpenAI, NVIDIA and Kakao, with Apple expected to join this ecosystem very soon.

This software integration provides a powerful tool in the hands of media, editorial offices and ordinary users to establish the authenticity of files circulating on the Internet. In an era in which deepfake technologies and photorealistic generated images are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality with the naked eye, the implementation of universal markers and detectors provides the necessary security and credibility of information.