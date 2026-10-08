Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 remain difficult to repair

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 remain difficult to repair, although there has been little progress on the standard model. This is shown by the disassembly of both watches by iFixit, which gave the Series 12 a score of 4 out of 10 points, and the Ultra 4 - also 4 out of 10.

“Not much news in terms of repairability“, is iFixit's assessment of the new models. The Series 12 still scores one point higher than the Series 11. The reason for this is mainly the new stretch-release adhesive, which allows the battery to be removed by pulling it out instead of using a tool.

On both watches, accessing the internal components begins with removing the display. This requires heating and carefully cutting through the adhesive, which carries the risk of damaging the screen.

On the Apple Watch Ultra 4, the four screws on the back don't lead to the battery or any of the main components. They only provide access to the sensor module. According to iFixit, opening it this way can break the watch's water resistance.

The Ultra 4 uses a 2,444 Wh battery, up from 2,313 Wh in the Ultra 3. However, its repairability remains unchanged from the previous three generations.

With Series 12, Apple has simplified the connection between the display and the rest of the electronics, replacing the previous ZIF connector with a press-fit connector under the bracket. The change simplifies the design, but it also has a drawback: replacing just the screen requires removing and replacing the battery.

iFixit claims that Apple does not provide the same access to spare parts, tools and service manuals for the Apple Watch that it offers for iPhones, iPads and Macs. According to the organization, this could put the company in conflict with the right to repair laws in 10 US states, including California, New York and Oregon.

For example, iFixit points out that Apple offers repair services for the watches, but does not sell official parts and specialized tools to consumers and independent repair shops. Thus, Apple Watch owners are effectively directed to official repair channels.

The problem is especially significant with batteries, which are consumable and usually need replacement before other components. For the Series 12, Apple lists a price of $ 99 for a battery repair, while other damage to the model with GPS and cellular connectivity is estimated at $ 599. This amount is higher than the starting price of the aluminum Series 12 - $ 399, and is close to the price of the titanium version - $ 699. The battery on the 46mm Series 12 has a capacity of 1,461 Wh, up from 1,403 Wh on the Series 11. While the new adhesive is a step forward, access to it still goes through the glued-on display – the main reason why repairing the new Apple Watch remains complicated and risky.