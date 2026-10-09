Enthusiast hits 237 km/h with lawnmower

This story is the perfect example of pure automotive madness and engineering passion without any limits. Elliott Lowe's project crosses the line between an ordinary garden tool and a dragster for record speeds.

Lowe's engineering recipe deserves special attention from a racing perspective. The base for the body panels is an old MTD Tradesman lawnmower from the 90s, but underneath it has absolutely nothing in common with the original. The chassis is made of extremely light and strong chrome-molybdenum steel, weighing only 20 kg.

The real gem is under the hood. Lowe has installed a 1.0-liter inline-four engine from a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R1000 superbike. This factory-built unit develops over 160 horsepower, which, with a total weight of just 204 kg, provides a brutal power-to-weight ratio. For an additional boost, a nitrous oxide injection system has been added, providing an additional 50 hp.

The result of 237 km/h average speed in both directions, achieved during the ECTA Arkansas Mile event, is remarkable. The most important detail for official Guinness certification, however, is that the machine must strictly maintain its primary function - actually be able to mow grass.

For comparison, previous official attempts in this category have been led by factory-backed projects such as the Honda Mean Mower V2 with a Fireblade engine. Lowe's achievement with his home-built project shows that garage engineering can still threaten the achievements of major automakers.