Huawei launches new phone brand

Huawei may introduce a new smartphone sub-brand called Xingmang, which means “starlight“ in Chinese. The first phone under this name is expected to be shown later in October, but Huawei has not yet officially confirmed the existence of the project. The information was released by Dingjiao Digital. According to the data, the new line will be positioned in the mid-price range. The smartphones are expected to use Kirin 8 series chips developed by Huawei, as well as the HarmonyOS operating system.

The Xingmang phones will probably also include XMAGE technology, which Huawei uses to designate its own developments in the field of mobile photography. This configuration suggests that the sub-brand will seek a more accessible position without giving up the main elements of the Huawei ecosystem. The company is developing HarmonyOS and Kirin as its key platforms after US restrictions cut off its access to the full version of Android with Google services. It is unclear whether the phones will use the Xingmang name in international markets. The word can be translated as “Starlight“, but that does not mean that this will be the global brand name. There is also no confirmation that the sub-brand will be sold outside of China.

Huawei already has experience with a similar model through Honor. The sub-brand was separated from the company, then continued to offer phones with Android, access to Google services and chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek. Xingmang would have a different technological foundation, as according to leaked information it will rely on HarmonyOS and Kirin. Until Huawei makes an official announcement, the name, markets and features of the new brand remain unconfirmed. The expected presentation later in October may provide the first answers about the specific phone, price and Xingmang's role in the company's product portfolio.