NASA sheds real light on deep space (VIDEO)

This information was collected during the manned tour of the Earth's natural satellite in April. The public now has free access to an impressive archive, exceeding 800 gigabytes of raw data, which documents the historic passage of the four astronauts as part of the Artemis II mission.

The collection includes over 11,000 multimedia files containing unique footage and close-up photographs, as well as more than eight and a half hours of authentic audio recordings and communications with the control center. For the convenience of researchers and enthusiasts, the package is accompanied by in-depth analytical reports and practical instructions for working with the information.

During its closest approach to the lunar surface, the crew of the Orion spacecraft captured details that have never before been observed by the human eye with such precision. Specially annotated images show marked areas affected by meteorite impacts and subsequent flashes of light, the filming of which is discussed in the attached video materials from the board.

In addition to its monotonous gray appearance, viewed through the portholes, the Moon has also revealed unexpected colorful areas. Particular attention is paid to the terminators - the transitional lines between light and shadow on both the lunar surface and our planet. In contrast to the sharp lunar contour, the Earth's atmosphere creates a soft and smooth gradient, accompanied by amazing shades of blue, described in detail by Christina Koch.

When the lunar disk blocks the Sun from the crew's view, the astronauts manage to capture objects otherwise hidden in the bright sunlight - from distant planets such as Mars and Saturn to star clusters and the solar corona itself. Their lenses also capture impressive terrestrial phenomena, including lightning storms over the Congo, sandstorms in the Sahara, auroras and the lights of megacities.

The processing of the large-scale archive continues at full speed, and the materials obtained will serve as fundamental scientific sources and key preparation for the next stages of the Artemis program, aimed at returning man to the lunar surface. See more in the video.