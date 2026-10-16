A task to create a short video turned Claude Code into a coordinator of a kind of digital production line. A user named Anant assigned the assistant to recreate a 63-second video in a certain animation style, and Claude Code found the OpenAI Code already installed on his computer and directed much of the work to it.

According to the user's story, quoted by AIstify, Claude Code launched 161 Codex sessions to generate the frames. The plan included about 700 frames distributed between the individual sessions. So instead of one system consistently producing the entire clip, Claude Code used a tool from another company to process the individual parts in parallel.

“Claude found an installed Codex, assigned it to generate images and kept the coordination for himself“, AIstify summarizes the described workflow.

Claude left the role of coordinator for himself

The distribution does not mean that Claude Code did not perform other work. He was assigned to manage the RAM, handle failed operations and assemble the final result. In the plan, the frames are divided into more even groups, since some of the sessions would otherwise receive only one or two frames.

This is what gave rise to the joking comparison that Claude Code put himself in the role of “boss“, while the Codex sessions remained performers. Technically, however, it is a delegation between two tools, with one agent distributing subtasks, monitoring for problems, and collecting the results.

What is not yet confirmed

The number of 161 does not prove that so many independent agents worked simultaneously. The published image shows a work plan, but is not a complete execution log. Neither the total duration, nor the actual cost, nor the number of failed attempts are indicated.

Not enough data has been published about the final video to assess whether the approach was faster or cheaper than the usual process. There is no evidence that Claude Code hacked into an OpenAI account or gained unauthorized access to a subscription. The description indicates that the computer already had Codex installed.

AIstify describes the case as a single example of a workflow, not evidence that Claude routinely "harvests" OpenAI software. Rather, the story demonstrates a new type of automation in which an AI agent can direct other tools, including those of a competing company.

what the actual fck lmao. i asked claude code to recreate a 63 second video in a specific animation style, and this is the plan it came up with. it noticed i had codex installed, and figured out it could use its built-in image generator. so it launched 161 codex sessions to generate the frames with claude orchestrating the entire thing, managing RAM, handling failures, and stitching everything back together. this is insane. — Ananth (@Ananth7e) October 14, 2026

Sources: aistify.com