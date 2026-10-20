With twice as fast neural rendering and 20% less video memory, Nvidia makes a big leap with DLSS 5

American technology giant Nvidia has announced a major update to its DLSS 5 image scaling system, which brings significant improvements in performance and efficiency. The October package doubles the speed of the neural rendering model compared to the September version. The new optimizations are available to owners of GeForce RTX 50 series video cards, RTX Spark laptops, as well as users of the GeForce NOW cloud platform.

The improvements are based on a fundamental rework of the neural network. The size of the AI model has been reduced by 24 percent to 118 million parameters, which results in 20 percent lower video memory (VRAM) consumption at Ultra HD (4K) resolution. These adjustments reduce the load on the GPU by 3D-Guided Neural Rendering technology by as much as 50 percent, without negatively affecting the detail and quality of the picture. Compared to the initial announcement of the technology in March, the algorithm currently works 10 times faster, for example, providing up to 1.4 times higher frame rates in titles like NBA 2K27. Going forward, the new version will be enabled by default in all supported games.

In parallel with rendering, Nvidia is also introducing an improved algorithm for generating frames (Frame Generation). Through a beta update to the Nvidia application, the new Preset C mode is debuting, designed to achieve maximum performance. On graphics accelerators of the GeForce RTX 5060 level, a speed increase of up to 35 percent is reported with minimal compromises in visual quality. The new mode is compatible with both the new GeForce RTX 50 line and the previous generation GeForce RTX 40 and RTX Spark laptops.

The acceleration in frame generation is achieved by changing the artificial intelligence architecture. While the standard technology uses two separate AI models - for motion vector analysis and for processing optical flow for the user interface and lighting effects, Preset C replaces the second model with a lighter and faster algorithm. This significantly reduces the resources required to calculate each frame. The new mode is now available for testing, with its full integration into the RTX Remix platform scheduled for October 23.