First details about the cheap iPhone 18e

Apple may introduce the iPhone 18e in the spring of 2027, and the model will probably be part of an event with the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2. According to the information, the iPhone 18e will have a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This means that Apple's more affordable series may not get a smoother screen in the next generation. The phone may be equipped with an Apple A20 chip, manufactured using a 2-nanometer technological process. If the data turns out to be accurate, the processor will be the most significant change compared to the iPhone 17e. In terms of camera, the rear module could remain with a single 48-megapixel camera, which is the main camera of the current model.

The front camera of the iPhone 18e could be upgraded to 24 megapixels instead of 12 megapixels on the iPhone 17e. This would be a visible change for selfies and video calls, while the main camera on the back will likely retain the same resolution.

It remains unknown whether Apple will change the battery, design, or other key features. So far, published data outlines a rather limited update to the iPhone 17e, and the final specifications and premiere date will only become clear at the official presentation.