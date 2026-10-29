Samsung introduces new luxury foldable smartphone

Samsung introduced its new foldable smartphone W27 in China. The model is part of the premium W series and is based on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra in terms of features, but receives a different design, special packaging and a higher price. The device is available in two configurations, with the maximum reaching 21,999 Chinese yuan, or just under 3,000 euros.

The Samsung W27 body is made in a combination of red and blue - colors traditionally associated with Chinese culture. The gold coating covers the frame, hinge, rear camera module and rings around the lenses. The characteristic “Heart to the World“ logo is also placed on the back. The front and back panels are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. The smartphone has an external 6.5-inch display and an internal 8-inch foldable screen. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy takes care of performance, and the battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh. The rear camera is triple, with the main sensor having a resolution of 200 megapixels.

The W27 runs Android 17 and the One UI 9 interface. Its additional feature is the support for satellite connectivity, which allows communication outside areas with traditional mobile coverage. Samsung China indicates that the model also supports satellite calls and messages, with specific conditions depending on the local operator. The basic configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of memory costs 18,999 yuan, and the version with 1 TB of memory is priced at 21,999 yuan. Both have 16 GB of RAM.

Samsung includes a special collector's box, a 45 W charger, a Kevlar protective case, and the standard accessories in the package. This is part of the W27's positioning as a luxury, Chinese-oriented version of the foldable flagship. For now, the Samsung W27 has been announced for the Chinese market. The company has not announced any plans to officially offer the model in other countries.