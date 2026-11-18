A Dutch employee was fired after his employer discovered conversations with ChatGPT on his company laptop about how he could receive €50,000 in compensation upon leaving the company. The court subsequently ruled that the dismissal was unlawful, and the man received a total of €7,541.74 gross – significantly less than the amount he had discussed with the chatbot.

The man, identified in reports by the fictional name Nils, began working as a consultant at a Dutch recruitment company in January 2024. On 12 March 2025, he learned that his fixed-term contract would not be extended. Two days later, he went on sick leave.

On 13 June, the company discovered his conversations with ChatGPT while cleaning the company computer. In them, the employee asked whether he could request €50,000, whether that amount was excessive, and whether he could begin negotiations by asking for €80,000 in order to leave room for concessions.

Seven grounds for instant dismissal

On 23 June 2025, while still on sick leave, the employee was dismissed with immediate effect. In its letter, the employer cited seven grounds, including using the company laptop for personal purposes, making allegations against the company, allegedly sharing confidential information with ChatGPT, and missing meetings related to his return to work.

The company also claimed that the employee had provided misleading information in his CV. This accusation proved decisive for the outcome of the case, as the employer failed to prove exactly what false information the document contained.

The court found that the seven grounds had been presented as a single overall reason for the instant dismissal. Since one of them had not been proven, the dismissal as a whole could not stand. The court noted that the conversations with ChatGPT, in themselves, did not constitute sufficient grounds for dismissal with immediate effect.

Court rejects claim that company secrets were disclosed

According to the court, it had not been proven that the company had prohibited personal use of the company laptop. Nor was there any evidence that the employee had disclosed trade secrets to the chatbot. In the conversations, he had shared information about his employment relationship and possible compensation upon leaving the company.

The court nevertheless deemed his conduct partially blameworthy because he had used a company device to discuss his personal strategy for parting ways with his employer. However, this was not considered a sufficiently serious violation to justify terminating the contract with immediate effect.

In its ruling, the court emphasized: “This is not sufficiently substantiated, as it is unclear on the basis of which facts and arguments ChatGPT arrived at this amount.“

In a ruling dated 22 May 2026, the employee was awarded €2,976.04 gross in transitional compensation and €4,565.70 gross in compensation for unlawful dismissal. Interest and legal costs were added to these amounts. The total thus reached €7,541.74 gross – a result closer to partial court-ordered compensation than to ChatGPT’s estimate of €50,000.

Sources: cadremploi.fr, stirileprotv.ro, tf1info.fr