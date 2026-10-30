Nokia introduces 2360 Flip - a flip phone with buttons

HMD introduced the Nokia 2360 Flip – a flip phone with two displays, physical keys and a separate SOS button. The model is designed with a focus on the elderly and students, offering remote setup by a family member through the Family Assist function, which allows you to add contacts, change the volume, set reminders and set the SOS function remotely. According to HMD, the control is done via SMS, so the Nokia 2360 Flip itself does not require a mobile data plan. The application is available for Android and iPhone.

The emergency button is located on the rear panel. When held for three seconds, the phone simultaneously dials a preset number and sends text messages to up to five emergency contacts. HMD specifies that the function does not replace public emergency services. For students, the Nokia 2360 Flip offers School Mode, a list of allowed contacts, and the ability to block individual functions such as the camera and games. Settings are protected with a parental PIN code.

The main screen is 2.8 inches with QVGA resolution, and the external display is 1.77 inches and shows information about the call before the phone is opened. The model has a QVGA camera, speaker, FM radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. The internal memory is 4 MB, and microSD cards can be with a capacity of up to 32 GB.

The phone uses a removable battery with a capacity of 1450 mAh. According to HMD, it provides up to 15 days of standby time and up to 27.5 hours of talk time. The Nokia 2360 Flip supports two SIM cards, but it only works in 2G networks. This limits its use in countries and regions where this standard has already been discontinued. The Nokia 2360 Flip will be available in dark gray, burgundy, and turquoise. HMD has not yet announced the price, markets where the phone will be available, or a specific date for the start of sales.