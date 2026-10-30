K100: A1 is the largest technology company and leader in system integration in our country

A1 ranks first among telecoms and 12th in a row among the largest companies in Bulgaria. The company devotes a lot of effort to caring for the digitalization of business in the country and its results in 2025 place it at the top as the largest technology company in the country and a leader in system integration. This is shown by the data of the prestigious K100 and DigitalK101 rankings of “Kapital“.

“This award is particularly valuable to us, because 8 years ago we were not even part of the ranking of the largest technology companies, and now we are at the top. Companies entrust us with systems on which their daily work depends. This requires us to understand their business and take responsibility for the entire project - from the choice of a solution to implementation and support. Our results in 2025 show the scale of this work. I accept the award on behalf of my colleagues who do it every day,“ said Ivan Ivanov, Senior Director “Corporate Sales“ at A1, who accepted the award at the K100 ceremony.

A1 topped five sector categories in Digitalk101, including the rankings for: largest telecommunications service provider, leader in system integration - overall and respectively in hardware and services, as well as leading hardware provider. Significant development of ICT solutions for business contributed to this. In the field of cybersecurity and network protection services, A1 generated double-digit revenue growth and consolidated its position as a leading provider in the field of corporate information environment protection in Bulgaria. As a technology partner to thousands of companies in Bulgaria, in 2025 A1 supported the successful preparation of business systems for the transition to the euro. The expertise of the teams and the combination of SAP solutions, telecommunications and ICT services played a key role in this process.

The Digitalk 101 ranking presents an objective picture of the technology sector in Bulgaria based on information from companies, public sources and regulatory authorities, as well as financial statements in the Commercial Register. It covers non-financial companies registered in the country with a primary activity in the field of information and communication technologies. The ranking is based on their total revenues for 2025 and serves as a reliable benchmark for the scale and development of the ICT industry in our country.