Samsung is developing a foldable tablet with a 17-inch screen

Samsung has begun work on a foldable tablet that can offer a 17-inch screen when unfolded and collapse to 8 inches when folded. According to the description, several versions and test devices are being developed, but no additional features are known yet. It is not clear exactly how the transition from 17 to 8 inches will be implemented. One option is for the tablet to use a large screen that folds outward, with only part of the panel remaining active when the device is closed.

With this approach, the main display would be exposed to external influences. The other option is closer to the Galaxy Z Fold design. It suggests a 17-inch internal foldable screen and a separate 8-inch external display. Such a configuration would provide access to the device even in a folded state, but would likely increase its complexity and price. Samsung Display has experience with large flexible screens and has presented various prototypes at exhibition events in recent years. Among them are concepts with a diagonal of about 17 inches, intended for tablets and laptops. However, this does not automatically mean that Samsung will release such a product on the market.

In 2023, rumors appeared about a foldable tablet Galaxy Z Tab, but the model was not officially presented. So far, Samsung has not announced the product, its name, price or technical parameters. It is also unknown whether the development will reach mass production.