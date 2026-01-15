Maya Manolova to FACT: Deputies can wash their shame off their faces a little and vote for the "Anti-speculation" law

It may turn out that these 165 votes in the hall, which adopted the "Anti-speculation" law on "Stand Up BG" at first reading, are a pre-election trick. Obviously, the concern about the rising cost of living, about the failure to control the price increase, about the failure of the now fallen Borisov government, was very clearly felt. And the BSP was also worried. On the eve of new elections, what will the parties explain, what will they explain to their voters? Despite the debate, despite the arguments "for" and "against", there were no deputies - including those who did not vote for projects that deny the drastic increase in the cost of living. The price increase is not only for basic food products, but also for medicines and services. After entering the eurozone and because of rounding for consumers, there is practically no price that has not increased, with some prices having doubled. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the show “Razgovor“ by Maya Manolova, leader of “Izprav se Bg“.

“Therefore, I want to call on the members of parliament to finally adopt the law on price control for basic food products and essential goods, because in this way they will at least minimally justify the existence of this parliament, which was absolutely barren. What did they do? Nothing! There were bills for economic interests, for the interests of the sponsors of political parties. We did not see any real legislation in favor of citizens, because there was none,“ he added the guest.

„The opportunity for the deputies to at least wash their shame off their faces a little for completely ignoring both their election promises and the interests of those who vote for them is to vote for the “Anti-speculation“ law. Deputies from all parties voted for the bill, with the exception of the PP–DB, which pretend to be a right-wing formation, which they are not“, said Manolova.



„The decision today is clear, because we – from “Stand Up Bg“, wrote this bill as a temporary intervention of the state and a temporary measure to control prices. The bill is not some Bulgarian exotic or whim. It was written after my team and I studied the experience of all European countries in absolute good faith, with an emphasis on those that are members of the eurozone, to see what happened in each of them when adopting the euro. We have established two regularities: first - prices inevitably rise, and second - in one way or another the state takes appropriate measures. Only in Bulgaria it turned out that not a single legislative norm has been adopted to protect people from price increases“, shared Maya Manolova.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

