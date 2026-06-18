Prof. Georgi Chankov to FACTI: The US signature is no longer a guarantee, but a temporary commitment (VIDEO)

After the signing of the memorandum between the US and Iran, the reaction in Europe is one of relief and hope that the important channels for supplies at a lower price will be opened again. This is the weak point of the countries of the European Union and the UK - the price of fuel. I must say that I am moderately optimistic, because for now it is only a framework agreement. The memorandum is a statement of intent. The two sides agreed to understand each other, to continue the talks and to develop the process. A tacit feeling is confirmed that a truce has been reached after all. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the show “Conversation“ Prof. Georgi Chankov, lecturer at the UNWE.

„There will be no military attacks within 30 days, and then there is a deadline in which 14 main points must be agreed upon. This is a reasonable and acceptable pause during the World Cup. While the championship is ongoing, the good atmosphere should not be spoiled, but many things can happen before and after its end“, added the guest.

„Let's not forget that even a signed agreement by the US does not carry many guarantees. Whether it is Donald Trump or another American president, the US signature carries less and less weight. It is not a problem for an American president to withdraw his signature or give another word about something. Regardless of whether it will be Donald Trump or his successor, every country that has relations with the US already has this like an earring in its ear – that the word of the USA is a changeable concept“, shared Prof. Chankov.

„Of these 14 points that are yet to be agreed upon, three of them mention Lebanon. Israel categorically opposes any agreement that does not lead to the complete capitulation of Iran. Although it has weakened Iran's positions in the region through two consecutive wars and with the support of the USA, Israel has not been able to achieve all its goals. Iran has not been defeated militarily. In fact, in some respects its positions are stronger after these two short wars. Israel's attempts to achieve a lasting solution in Lebanon are encountering serious difficulties. Therefore, under the rule of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, new provocations regarding this agreement can be expected, since the interests of the United States and Israel do not always coincide completely in this conflict,“ added Prof. Chankov.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

