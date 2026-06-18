Diana Hussein to FACT: The memorandum with Iran leaves the impression that the US is making more concessions (VIDEO)

The initial reaction in the Middle East to the memorandum between the US and Iran was cautious, because this memorandum creates a time frame, conditions and environment for continuing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, which were interrupted on February 28, when the US and Israel launched the first strikes. This memorandum is a breath of air and reassurance for both the Gulf countries, which suffered serious consequences from the conflict, and for the global economy. But it is not a guarantee of success and is not a guarantee that lasting and sustainable peace will be achieved in the Middle East. This is a framework for resuming talks, which should be conducted not at the barrel of a gun, but through diplomacy and negotiations. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ journalist Diana Hussein.

„When one reads these 14 points of the agreement, even without following international politics in detail, one is left with the feeling that it is the US that is making more concessions and taking on more commitments. The Iranian side is receiving dividends right now and immediately. From a strategic point of view, the benefit for the US is mainly related to Iran's principled commitment that it will not develop a nuclear program for military purposes. But this is a position that Tehran has stated in the past. In addition, the issue will still be the subject of negotiations over the next two months, which means that the key topics remain open for future discussions“, the guest also shared.

„On the other hand, we see how Iran receives concrete benefits right from the beginning of the process. It is allowed to export oil, some of the restrictions on oil trade are being lifted, and frozen Iranian assets will gradually be unfrozen in accordance with the agreed framework of the negotiations. From this perspective, it is more than clear that at this stage of the conflict, which is far from over, Iran is the country that scores more points in its asset“, Hussein added.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

