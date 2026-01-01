US President Donald Trump will strive for world peace in the new year.

He announced this to reporters on the evening of December 31 at the beginning of a reception at his Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida.

When asked if he had made any promises to himself before the New Year, the head of the Washington administration replied: “Yes, there are. World peace.“ Trump did not answer questions about whether the US is ready to send troops to Ukraine or about the role that the CIA played in the strike against Venezuela. He simply smiled and told reporters: “Thank you.“

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said that Kiev was discussing the deployment of US troops in Ukraine with Trump. Moscow opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, ensuring Ukraine's security through “foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory“ would be unacceptable for Russia.