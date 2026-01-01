North Korean leader Kim Jong-un extended New Year greetings to soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army participating in overseas operations. His words were quoted by the Korean Central News Agency.

“Pyongyang and Moscow stand behind you. Thanks to your sacrifice and selflessness, the brotherhood in arms, friendship and indestructible allied relations between the DPRK and Russia are growing stronger“, Kim Jong-un said. He urged the soldiers to remain courageous. "For the fraternal Russian people, for the high spirit and dignity of the Korean people, and for the unwavering honor of our state," he added.

"On behalf of our party and state, on behalf of our people, the officers and soldiers of the entire army, our parents, wives and children, I extend New Year greetings to all commanders and soldiers of the troops in the overseas operation", the leader of the People's Republic was quoted as saying. "Although you are currently fighting far from your homeland, you are always close to the hearts of our party and people as proud sons of the motherland", Kim Jong-un noted.

"I feel sorry for you, comrades. You are in full combat readiness at remote firing positions abroad, following the orders of the motherland, even at this moment when the whole country is in a festive New Year mood", Kim Jong-un said. He expressed hope for a quick meeting with soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army and urged them to think about their safety.

On December 12, Kim Jong-un said that the participation of units of the Korean People's Army in the liberation of the Kursk region of Russia from Ukrainian forces emphasizes the status of the DPRK on the world stage. At the same time, it was also reported that servicemen of the 528th Engineering Regiment had returned to the DPRK after fulfilling the combat order of the Korean Workers' Party in the Kursk region.

On December 29, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that North Korean servicemen had provided significant assistance to Russian troops during mine clearance in the Kursk region. On November 14, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was grateful and appreciated the "selfless and heroic assistance" of North Korean sappers.

In the summer of 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which includes a clause on mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack by either side.