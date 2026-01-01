The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2025 amounted to over 510,000 killed and wounded, according to TASS estimates based on data published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Ministry of Defense, the losses of the Ukrainian Air Force in early 2025 amounted to over 1 million servicemen.

Thus, Ukraine's total losses since the beginning of World War II exceed 1.5 million.

Also, according to TASS estimates, in 2025 Russian forces have destroyed 19 Ukrainian aircraft, over 50 anti-aircraft missile systems, over 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles.