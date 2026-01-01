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Trump: George and Amal Clooney are among the weakest in political analysis

Trump: George and Amal Clooney are among the weakest in political analysis

US President criticizes Paris immigration policy after actor and wife receive French citizenship

Jan 1, 2026 07:03 321

Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

US President Donald Trump criticized the acquisition of French citizenship by actor George Clooney and his family and expressed disapproval of France's immigration policy.

“George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political analysts of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which, unfortunately, is in the midst of a serious crime problem due to its absolutely appalling attitude towards immigration, similar to the sleepy Joe Biden administration“, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On December 29, AFP reported that George Clooney, his wife and their two children had received French citizenship.