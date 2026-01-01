Putin to Russian soldiers in Ukraine for the New Year: Millions of people count on you and sympathize with you

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the country's citizens with his traditional New Year's greetings, and RBC broadcast the event live.

"Dear citizens of Russia! Dear friends!

At such moments, we all feel the flow of time. The future is ahead of us and what it will be largely depends on us.

We rely on ourselves, on those around us, on our near and dear ones, and we are always ready to lend a helping hand. Such mutual support gives us confidence that all our plans, hopes and intentions will come true.

Of course, each of us has our own, personal, special and unique views. But they are inseparable from the fate of our homeland and from our sincere desire to be useful to it.

After all, we are together - the people of Russia. The work, successes and achievements of each of us write new chapters in its thousand-year history, and the strength of our unity determines the sovereignty and security of the Fatherland, its development and its future.

New Year is, above all, faith in the best and luck. A unique and magical holiday when hearts open to love, friendship, compassion, sensitivity and generosity.

We strive to bring joy and warmth to those in need of compassion and care and, of course, to support our heroes – participants in the special military operation – in words and deeds.

You took on the responsibility of fighting for your native land, for truth and justice. Millions of people throughout Russia, I assure you, are with you on this New Year's Eve – thinking of you, sympathizing with you, hoping for you. We are united in sincere, selfless and devoted love for Russia.

I congratulate all our soldiers and commanders on the coming New Year! We believe in you and our victory.

Dear friends!

I wish everyone health and happiness, mutual understanding and prosperity. And, of course, love that inspires. May our traditions, faith and memory unite all generations, supporting us always and in everything.

Together we are one big family, strong and united, and therefore we will continue to work and create, achieve our goals and move forward for the sake of our children and grandchildren, for the sake of our great Russia.

Happy New Year, dear friends!

Happy New Year 2026!