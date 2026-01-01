US national security officials have concluded that Ukraine did not carry out drone strikes on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence near Valdai, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, this conclusion is supported by an assessment by the Central Intelligence Agency, which found no evidence of an attack on the residence.

On December 31, US President Donald Trump republished a New York Post article criticizing Russia on Truth Social.

A Reuters source reported that Trump republished the article after CIA Director John Ratcliffe informed him of Putin's statements. The source declined to disclose any details of Ratcliffe's briefing, the agency notes.

The American leader said he learned from Putin about the attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to him, now was not the" right time for all this“. The US and Russian presidents had a telephone conversation on December 29.

The Defense Ministry revealed details of an attempted drone attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

On December 29, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced an attempted drone attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. According to the Defense Ministry, 91 drones were repelled from December 28 to 29. The drones took off from Sumy and Chernihiv regions and attempted to attack the residence from Bryansk, Smolensk, Tver and Novgorod regions, the ministry said.

Russia will not withdraw from talks to resolve the conflict with the United States, but will reconsider its position and Ukraine's actions will not go unanswered, Lavrov warned. The Kremlin considered the attack an attempt to disrupt the peace process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied accusations of an attempted strike on the residence in Novgorod region. European diplomacy chief Kaia Kalas called Moscow's statement a "deliberate attempt to divert attention."