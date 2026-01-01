Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Oil Bases Near Kaluga and Krasnodar, Russian Army Strikes Volyn and Odessa Regions with Dr

Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Russian Kaluga Region and Krasnodar Region on New Year's Eve, UNIAN reported. Ukrainian drones were targeted at an oil depot and an oil refinery in these regions.

A fire broke out in the village of Lyudinovo in Kaluga Region on the evening of December 31. Local authorities said an industrial facility was on fire after a drone attack.

“The Rosneft oil depot in the town of Lyudinovo in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation is on fire after the attack“, said Pyotr Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Professions, specifying that the fire was at a local oil depot.

Local media also reported a fire at the "Ilsky" oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed yesterday that the Tuapse oil refinery, Tamaneftegaz and several other targets were hit.

At the Tuapse oil refinery, the primary refining unit for oil products and complex installations for deep processing of oil products were damaged. The Tamaneftegaz oil and gas terminal, located near the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Territory, is designed for the storage and subsequent transshipment of oil and petroleum products. It is confirmed that two berths with loading arms at the oil transshipment terminal were hit.

On December 31, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a large oil depot belonging to the Russian Federal Reserve in the Yaroslavl Region of Russia. It is designed for the storage of large quantities of fuel. Video footage shows a massive fire that broke out at the facility after the drone strikes.

On New Year's Eve, the Russian military launched a massive drone attack on Volyn and Odessa regions.

According to Sergiy Lysak, head of the Odessa city military administration, the enemy sent several waves of attacking drones into Odessa.

“A number of emergencies were registered in the city: incidents with drones and debris, fires at infrastructure facilities and damage to residential buildings. All fires were quickly extinguished, with rescuers, bomb disposal experts and utilities working,“ the official said.

Explosions also occurred overnight in Lutsk and Kovel in Volyn region. The Air Force reported the movement of enemy drones towards the region. Initially, the alarm was raised in the northern regions, and monitoring channels reported explosions in Kovel.

Lutsk Mayor Igor Polishchuk wrote about the operation of the air defense system. Later, he published a photo of a large fire in the city.

According to Ivan Rudnitsky, head of the Volyn Regional Military Directorate, several dozen enemy targets attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the region. Some of the “Shahed“ missiles were shot down.

According to “Volynoblenergo“ 103,341 customers are without electricity. There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russia attacked the Odessa power grid just minutes before New Year's Eve. The strike caused power outages to critical facilities that support the city's operations.