CHNG! The world welcomed 2026

From Sydney to New York, crowds of thousands welcomed the new year 2026 with spectacular fireworks and light shows. People from all over the world said goodbye to a challenging 2025 and expressed hopes for the future, Reuters and the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Midnight struck first on the islands located closest to the International Date Line in the Pacific.

In Sydney, 2026 began with a traditional grand fireworks display. This year, it was held under a heavy police presence, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people at a Jewish event in the city. Organizers observed a minute of silence at 11 p.m. local time, with the Harbour Bridge illuminated in white and a menorah, a symbol of Judaism, projected onto its pylons.

Indonesia held more modest celebrations in solidarity with communities devastated by floods and landslides in parts of Sumatra a month ago that killed more than 1,100 people. Fireworks on the tourist island of Bali were replaced with traditional dances.

In Seoul, thousands gathered outside the Bosingak Pavilion, where a bronze bell rang 33 times at midnight - a tradition rooted in Buddhist beliefs symbolizing the 33 heavens. The ringing of the bells is believed to ward off misfortune and bring peace and prosperity in the coming year.

An hour later, celebrations and drumming took place on the Great Wall of China near Beijing. Participants wore hats and waved banners reading “2026“ and the symbol of a horse. February will mark the start of the Year of the Horse in the Asian lunar calendar.

In Hong Kong, the annual New Year's fireworks display was canceled after a fire at an apartment building in November that killed 161 people. Instead, a light show themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings” transformed the facades of the city center.

And in Gaza, Palestinians said they hoped the new year would bring an end to the conflict between Israel and the extremist movement “Hamas“.

In snowy Kiev and Moscow, both Ukrainians and Russians welcomed the New Year, expressing hopes for peace after nearly four years of conflict, Reuters notes.

Athens welcomed the new year quietly. The capital's mayor said silent, environmentally friendly fireworks were used, citing the stress on pets, stray animals and some people as the reason for the decision.

In Rome, Pope Leo XIII ended the year with an appeal for the Eternal City to welcome foreigners and those under threat. Fireworks exploded over European landmarks, from Rome's Colosseum to the London Eye.

On Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, locals welcomed the New Year with a party filled with music and fireworks. Organizers hoped to surpass their 2024 Guinness World Record for the largest New Year's Eve celebration.

In New York City's Times Square, 2026 was greeted with fireworks and confetti in sub-zero temperatures as Mayor Eric Adams pressed a special button to signal the descent of the New Year's Eve ball, decorated with more than 5,000 crystals. Moments after falling, it rose again, sparkling in red, white and blue to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. A few kilometers away, in a decommissioned metro station, Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor during a private event shortly after midnight.