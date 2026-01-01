A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will probably not be entirely fair, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in his New Year's address to the nation.

He stressed that Russia is waging an “aggressive war“ against Ukraine and that Moscow's actions are “illegal and immoral“. Stubb expressed confidence that thanks to international diplomatic efforts “we are now closer to peace than ever“. However, he expressed doubt that Russia is ready for peace.

“Peace is often a compromise. "We must be prepared to accept that some parts of a possible peace agreement may not be in line with our sense of justice," Stubb said.

He pledged to do "everything possible" to preserve Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed that Ukraine is part of a free and democratic Europe.

"We will continue to support Ukraine. We will continue to seek solutions. Together with our allies, we will do everything we can to ensure that Russia never attacks any of its neighbors again," the Finnish president said, adding that his country's relations with Russia had changed forever.