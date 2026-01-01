47 are now the victims of the tragedy in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana VIDEO

At least 47 people have died as a result of the explosion in a bar in the Swiss winter resort of Crans Montana, and among the nearly 100 injured and wounded are Italian citizens. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani.

"Between 12 and 15 Italian citizens have been hospitalized in Switzerland after suffering burns in the fire that engulfed the Le Constellation nightclub on New Year's Eve, in which at least 47 people died". This was stated by the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani for Sky Tg24. He declined to comment on the condition of the injured, saying that "some are in intensive care, others are not."

"The situation is very tense because the burn victims are being transported to different hospitals and many of them are not easily identifiable," Tajani explained, adding that not all of them had identification documents and others had lost consciousness.

The minister said that three people with severe burns would be transferred by helicopter to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, but it was not known what nationality they were. The number of missing Italians believed to have been injured in the fire at the facility has risen to 16. The Swiss winter resort of Crans Montana is 80km from the Italian border and is a favorite place for Italians.