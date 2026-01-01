Russia is developing a nuclear warhead for the Belarusian tactical missile system "Polonaise", the portal "Militarnie" reported.

The source reports that Gennady Lepeshko, head of the National Security Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, shared about the development of a new type of warhead for the missile system in Russia.

He confirmed that the use of nuclear weapons was tested at the "Zapad" exercise.

"We are talking about aircraft and missile systems that could be potential carriers of nuclear weapons," the article says.

Lepeshko also said that joint developments are underway between Russia and Belarus that "will allow the use of nuclear weapons, including from "Polonaise" missiles.

"Polonaise" is essentially the Chinese GATSS multi-purpose missile system, adapted to the Belarusian wheeled chassis MZKT-7930 "Astrolog". According to official sources, the Belarusian army has up to 10 such systems. The missiles for the system are Chinese-made.

It has been in service with the Belarusian army since 2016. A year earlier, it was demonstrated at a military parade.

As UNIAN reported, in 2025, the Belarusians sent at least 31 wagons of military equipment to Russia. It was sent to the central reserve base of the tank fleet of the Russian Armed Forces. The equipment was removed from warehouses for storage, and weapons in need of repair were also sent.