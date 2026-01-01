Russia has handed over to the United States an unmanned aerial vehicle, which it claims flew to the residence of President Vladimir Putin.

“The decoding of the contents of the memory of the navigation controllers of the unmanned aerial vehicle, carried out by specialists from the special services of the Russian Federation, unequivocally confirmed that the target of the attack was the presidential residence complex“, said Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

He handed over the materials to a representative of the Military Attaché Service at the US Embassy in Moscow.

“We believe that this step will resolve all issues and contribute to establishing "truth," he noted.

Earlier today, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that security forces had recovered a flight mission file from the drone. Analysis of the route data showed that the ultimate target of the attack by a Ukrainian drone was one of the objects on the territory of the residence.

Moscow claims that on the night of December 29, the Ukrainian Air Force launched an attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region using 91 drones. Air defense forces destroyed all targets. Subsequently, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would reconsider its negotiating position on Ukraine.

"Voice of the Kremlin" Dmitry Peskov stressed that Kiev was undermining the efforts of White House President Donald Trump with such provocations, but this would not affect the dialogue between Russia and the United States, and the presidents would continue to cooperate. He added that the military knows how, with what and when to respond to a Ukrainian attack.