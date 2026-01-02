American President Donald Trump “is showing signs of aging“ both in public and in his private life, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people close to him.

His associates and friends note that they often have to speak louder during meetings with him. In addition, he sleeps little and does not exercise, except for golf, and “his menu is rich in salty and fatty foods“, including hamburgers and French fries.

Trump himself told the publication that he takes a large dose of aspirin daily, which leads to bruises, which he covers up with makeup. He says he has been taking aspirin for 25 years.

“I'm a little superstitious. They say aspirin thins the blood, and I don't want thick blood running through my heart. I want nice, thin blood running through my heart. You know what I mean?“, the head of state noted.

Trump is 79 years old. On January 20, 2025, when the Republican was sworn in, he was 78 years and seven months old – almost six months older than his predecessor Joe Biden on Inauguration Day in 2021. Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of covering up the extent of his health problems.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump sometimes ignores doctors' advice and conventional medical guidelines, relying instead on “his good genetics”. Both the Republican and his doctor say the president is in excellent health and has no hearing problems. Trump has denied falling asleep at recent public events at the White House.

In an interview with the publication, Trump said he often gets up early in the morning and works in one of the White House offices. Then, around 10:00 a.m., Trump goes downstairs and works in the Oval Office until 7:00 or 8:00 p.m. According to a December calendar provided by the White House, Trump had hundreds of scheduled meetings and phone calls with administration officials, CEOs, lawmakers and cabinet members.

Administration officials urged Trump to “slow down” and recommended that the president spend about two weeks in South Florida over the Christmas and New Year holidays. The president followed that advice.