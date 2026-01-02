Danish Prime Minister Admits Mistakes in Governing the Country

In her New Year's address to the nation, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged her mistakes in governing the country and expressed doubts about her victory in this year's election, local television channel TV2 reported.

According to the channel, the prime minister admitted her mistakes in governing the country. She also admitted that she had not listened enough to the public, including on issues related to high food prices.

Frederiksen began her New Year's address by saying that this could be her last as prime minister.