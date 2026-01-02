Finland will pay for its “vile Russophobia“, our relations with Helsinki have changed forever.

This was stated by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

Medvedev commented on the New Year's address of Finnish President Alexander Stubb. According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, Finnish citizens are "already paying the price."

"I hope Russia never repeats the mistake of the Bolsheviks in 1917. Finland will have to pay for its vile Russophobia," he wrote on social media.

In his New Year's address, Stubb said that relations between Russia and Finland had changed forever. He also mentioned the Ukrainian conflict, stressing that Helsinki would do everything possible to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He added that not everyone in the West would welcome an agreement with Moscow in the context of a peaceful settlement.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the “Black Book“, dedicated to the history of Swedish and Finnish Russophobia, would be handed over to the Finnish embassy.

On December 30, it was announced that the Russian ministry had sent the book to the Finnish diplomatic mission, along with an accompanying note.