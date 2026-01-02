The new head of Ukrainian military intelligence will be Oleg Ivashchenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would appoint Oleg Ivashchenko as the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Ivashchenko previously headed the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Earlier today, Zelensky announced that the current head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, will become the head of the presidential administration, replacing Andriy Yermak, who resigned in November due to a corruption scandal.