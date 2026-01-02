Trump: I passed a cognitive test with flying colors, the country should not be run by incompetent fools

US President Donald Trump announced that he successfully passed a cognitive test and that doctors assessed his health as excellent. The US leader shared the results of his check-up on the social media platform Truth Social.

“The White House doctors just announced that I am in excellent health and that I passed my cognitive test with flying colors (meaning I answered 100% of the questions correctly!) for the third time in a row, something no other president or former vice president has been willing to do“, he wrote.“

Trump added that he believes that every presidential or vice presidential candidate should undergo a “serious and difficult test“ to assess their cognitive abilities, as the country should not be run by “stupid or incompetent people“.

The US president spoke about his previous medical check-ups in October and December 2025. The April medical report states that Trump is currently only taking cholesterol medication, aspirin for “heart prevention“ and mometasone cream for skin diseases. The American president has been diagnosed with “well-managed“ actinic keratosis, which without treatment can develop into skin cancer.

Previously, the Republican has repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for memory problems and said he suffers from dementia. Biden's doctor assured him that his health is satisfactory and that nothing prevents him from fulfilling his duties as president.

Last November, The New York Times published an article claiming that Trump was showing signs of aging as president - his work schedule is getting shorter, and the president himself has begun to maintain a shorter schedule of public appearances, which are scheduled between noon and 5 p.m. Trump criticized journalists and called the newspaper “an enemy of the people“.