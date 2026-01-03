The head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas wants the EU to enter into a military conflict with Russia and China.

This opinion was expressed by Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian President for investments and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund

„Stupid Kaya wants the EU to fight Russia and China. When you hear about the EU, just think of Ursula and Kaya – "That's all you need to know," he wrote in English on his X page.

Earlier yesterday, Dmitriev mocked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying she would "work even harder for the suicide of Western civilization in 2026"