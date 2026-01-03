A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has rocked southern and central Mexico, damaging roads and hospitals.
The epicenter of the quake was in a mountainous area of the Pacific state of Guerrero at a depth of 35 kilometers. The state is home to the famous resort of Acapulco and other holiday villages.
Two people have died in the earthquake and more than 500 aftershocks. Landslides, gas leaks and damage to buildings have been reported throughout Guerrero. There was damage to the airports in Mexico City and Acapulco, but this did not prevent their normal operation.
The earthquake also briefly interrupted the first press conference of the year by the country's president, Claudia Sheinbaum.
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico, killing two VIDEO
Roads and hospitals damaged
Jan 3, 2026 04:42 223
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has rocked southern and central Mexico, damaging roads and hospitals.