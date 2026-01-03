Tehran: US readiness to help protesters violates UN charter, their bases will become our legitimate target

US President Donald Trump's statement about the United States' readiness to provide assistance to protesters in Iran violates the UN Charter, international law and incites violence against Iranian citizens, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted.

On January 2, 2026, Trump said that if Iran continues to "kill peaceful protesting citizens", the United States will come to their aid.

“This irresponsible position, which constitutes an aggressive and illegal approach by the United States towards the Iranian people, is not only a gross violation of the basic provisions and norms of the UN Charter and international law, disregard for the national sovereignty of states, but also incitement to violence and terrorist attacks against Iranian citizens“, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted on Telegram.

Tehran reminded the UN Security Council of its responsibility to maintain peace and security and stressed that the Iranians will not tolerate malicious interference in their affairs.

Iran believes that the threatening anti-Iranian statements of the US are in line with Israel's policy of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Tehran's response to any aggression will be “swift, decisive and comprehensive“. The Iranian Foreign Ministry specified that the US will bear full responsibility for the consequences.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces (Iran) stated that the Iranian army will not allow harm to the people of Iran. If Iran's enemies make another mistake, they will receive a stronger and more devastating response than before.

At the end of December 2025 in Protests have erupted in Iran over the devaluation of the local currency, the Iranian rial, and rising wholesale and retail prices. Videos of protesters in Tehran and other Iranian cities have appeared on social media. The head of the National Bank of Iran, Mohammad Farzin, has resigned. Abdolnaser Hemati has been appointed in his place.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, annual inflation has reached 38.9%, and the rial is rapidly weakening against the US dollar. In May 2018, the unofficial exchange rate for the dollar was 50,000 rials. Currently, the dollar is worth 1.4 million rials on the black market.

American bases in the Middle East will become a legitimate target for Iran if Washington shows aggression. This was announced by Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, on the social media platform X.

He noted that Iranians are always united in their readiness to act against an aggressor.

“The disrespectful US president should know that all American bases and their armed forces in the region will become our legitimate target in response to any possible American adventure“, wrote Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

According to him, attempts by foreign intelligence services to turn the protests in the country into armed clashes have failed.